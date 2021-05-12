Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,169 shares of company stock worth $27,166,552. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

