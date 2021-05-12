Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.