Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577 shares of company stock worth $444,685 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

