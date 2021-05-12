Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.