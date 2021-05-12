Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

