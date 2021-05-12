Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,490 shares of company stock worth $79,421,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

