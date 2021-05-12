Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.36 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $72,825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

