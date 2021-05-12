Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

