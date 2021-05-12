Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

