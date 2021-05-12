Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

