Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.