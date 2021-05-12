Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

