Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

