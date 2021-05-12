Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 700 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $1,114,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

