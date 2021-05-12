Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

DBX stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

