Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,488 shares of company stock worth $15,005,401 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

