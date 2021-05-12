Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

