Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

