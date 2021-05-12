Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $90,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 732.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FOX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

