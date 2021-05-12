Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

