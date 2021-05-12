Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,900 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.