Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,881 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

