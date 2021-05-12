Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The New York Times by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.