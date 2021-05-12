Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

