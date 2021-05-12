Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,700 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 786,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after acquiring an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

