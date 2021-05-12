Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

