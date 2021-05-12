Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

