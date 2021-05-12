Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

