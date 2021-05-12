Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

