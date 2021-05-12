Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,610.38

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,610.38 ($21.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,763.50 ($23.04). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,736 ($22.68), with a volume of 927,205 shares changing hands.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,653.75 ($21.61).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.38. The firm has a market cap of £8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

