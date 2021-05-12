Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $95.73 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00088824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.