Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,136 shares of company stock worth $11,643,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

