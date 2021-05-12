Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,133 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.
- On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.
- On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.
- On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.
Shares of HARP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 272,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 154,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HARP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
