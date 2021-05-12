Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,133 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 272,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 154,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

