Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report sales of $27.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

