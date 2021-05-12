Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $382,939.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $163.24 or 0.00313369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $90.95 million and approximately $382,939.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000838 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 587,194 coins and its circulating supply is 557,171 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.