HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $405,425.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.