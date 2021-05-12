Hathor Market Cap Reaches $199.39 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $199.39 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

