HC Wainwright Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $65.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,001,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,381,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 356,969 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 568,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 73.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 1,381,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

