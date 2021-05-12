Head-To-Head Contrast: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 11 1 2.76 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $36.65, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.94 $2.51 billion $2.77 14.78 Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 3.03 $35.96 million $2.33 11.35

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 1,134 banking centers and 2,397 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in November 2000 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.