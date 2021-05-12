Head to Head Review: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.19 -$130.13 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 31.83 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -17.63

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pintec Technology and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $80.36, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Pinterest beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

