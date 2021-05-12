Head-To-Head Review: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TrueCar alerts:

This table compares TrueCar and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.25 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -11.51 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueCar and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 5 0 2.63 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $6.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.10%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -6.11% -0.67% -0.54% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Summary

TrueCar beats KLDiscovery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.