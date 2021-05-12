Head to Head Survey: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenable and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 37.2, meaning that its stock price is 3,620% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenable and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 11.55 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -44.59 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Summary

Tenable beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

