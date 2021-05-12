Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.26% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $75,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

