HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Tops $294,874.05

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $294,874.05 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

