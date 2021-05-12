Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

