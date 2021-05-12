Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $14,800.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $219,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $71,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.