Hedera Hashgraph Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359.23 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $359.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00071084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00340626 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00041648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,516,522 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

