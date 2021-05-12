Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00086191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.71 or 0.01181955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00067563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00113822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.10214654 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.