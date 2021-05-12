HEIDI Price Tops $0.0020 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,796.94 and $31.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded up 186.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

