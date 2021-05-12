Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.56

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.56 or 0.00007100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $249.22 million and $248,961.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00655327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.